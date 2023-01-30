'RHUGT': Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo's Alleged Feud Leads to Early Exit

There's been major drama during filming for Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. As previously reported, the season features Season 2 alums Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks. They are joined by Camille Meyer (formerly Grammar), Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi. This season, the cast traveled to Marrakech, Morocco — where McCord and her former RHONY co-stars traveled to in season 4 of their franchise. Previous locations include Turks and Caicos, The Berkshires, and Thailand. Season 3 hasn't even aired yet, but production on the third season began in July 2022 and featured Jamal Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Whitney Rose, and Porsha Williams. It's set to air sometime this Spring, with a teaser airing during BravoCon 2022. But it appears two of Season 4's cast members exited early, per a report from OK! Magazine.

"I'm hearing there was a MAJOR fight filming RHUGT4 in Morocco!" podcast host Zack Peter tweeted, which he notes was confirmed by two sourses. "Apparently, Brandi Glanville got sent home early and Caroline Manzo left early on her own accord." Another source also alleged an "out of control ex Housewife allegedly took things too far" with an "OG" which "might result in some legal action." Neither Glanville nor Manzo have commented.

The update is shocking, considering Glanville previously revealed she expected to have drama with her former co-star, Grammar. It's unclear what led to the alleged beef between her and Manzo, as Manzo was typically the voice of reason on Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

Ultimate Girls Trip is a mashup of popular housewives from the Bravo franchises. The cast is usually a mixup of current and former housewives of the respective franchises. The first season debuted on Peacock in 2021. The show then airs on Bravo linear weekly.