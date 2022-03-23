Bravo to Reboot Fan-Favorite Reality Series

Bravo is finally headed back to the Big Apple! The network shared a monster of an announcement on Wednesday regarding the future of the Real Housewives of New York City. According to Variety, Real Housewives of New York City will be coming back. But, the series will be unlike what you’ve seen in the past.

Variety spoke with longtime executive producer Andy Cohen about the network’s new direction for RHONY. Cohen explained that there will be two RHONY shows coming your way, one reboot with a new cast and another featuring your favorite personalities from prior seasons. He said, “You know that we’re at a crossroads for ‘RHONY.‘ We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

First and foremost, Bravo will be tackling the main RHONY series that will air on the network and will feature a new cast. While talking to the publication, Cohen said that they are eager to find a diverse group of friends to highlight on the show. The Watch What Happens Live host said, “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

As for the other RHONY series, which will feature ex-cast members from the show’s history, it’s unclear whether it will air on Bravo or NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. Cohen also noted that they’re still hammering out a title. For the moment, it is being referred to as “RHONY: Legacy” or “RHONY: Throwback.” As of right now, there’s no word on which fan-favorites might appear on the newest show. But, Cohen did promise that the cast will be full of those who are “beloved by fans.”

“Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see — and we’ve taken that all into account. And this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history,” Cohen said. “It’s organic, you know? They were in each other’s lives, and they are in each other’s lives.” The previous season of the Real Housewives of New York City, Season 13, premiered in May 2021. Amidst low ratings and reported behind-the-scenes drama, the show ended in September without even having a reunion.