'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Angelina Pivarnick Exposed as Trash-Talking Sammi Giancola in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Looks like the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast is having tea for breakfast! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio expose Angelina Pivarnick's messy DM to a fan page amid her drama with Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

Mike draws the attention of Sammi, Deena Cortese and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley as he enters the room in which they're sitting with their significant others wrapped in a Versace robe and matching slippers. As Deena jokes they're "screwed" if it's been "the Versace don" in charge of planning all the activities on their trip, Mike reveals that he and Pauly have actually been too busy soaking in all the behind-the-scenes drama to plan anything.

"There's some crazy s-t going on," Pauly teases, as a confused Deena asks, "Wait, what do you mean? Wait, is this a joke?" Pauly and Mike advise their roommates to check Facebook or Reddit, which whips everyone into a frenzy as they run down the list of the people who aren't in the room who could be involved. "What is going on? Wait. Who are we missing?" Jenni asks out loud, answering herself quickly. "We're missing [Vinny Guadagnino], [Ronnie Ortiz-Magro], Angelina."

As Mike prepares to spill the tea on what exactly is going on, Pauly leans over to Sammi and warns her, "You're gonna want to listen to this one, Sam." Sammi asks louder, "Is it about me?" dropping her jaw in shock when Mike confirms it certainly is. "[Angelina] messaged a fan club talking trash about you," he reveals. "They screenshotted it, posted it. She saw it and said, take it down. They said nuh-uh."

It's at this point everyone rushes to get their phone out to look at the messages, with Jenni saying excitedly, "Woah, woah, woah. I didn't go on the internet today yet." Sammi adds, "I don't know how to get on Reddit!" as Mike explains that the fan club had messaged him after blocking Angelina. "Who would've thought we were having tea for breakfast?" Pauly jokes. The clip ends with Jenni locating the messages online, exclaiming, "Oh my God!" as Deena prods her for more.

In Angelina's alleged messages, which still live on Reddit, she accuses Sammi of having "bullied" her for filming a joint TikTok video with NFL wife Alexis Bawden in October 2023. In the video, the two lip-sync Sammi's quote from the original Jersey Shore asking, "Are you friends with her? Let me know now." Bawden captioned her post, "Angela, I'M friends with her."

Bawden, who is married to New York Jets running back Nick Bawden, had previously accused Angelina of sliding into her husband's DMs. Angelina, for her part, said on Family Vacation that she did not know that Nick was married, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a point of contention between her and Sammi. "Sam's doing TikToks with her! That is a chess move," Pauly D said in last week's episode. "Don't f-k with Sam is what I'm saying."

