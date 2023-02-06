'Fire Country' Star Diane Farr Reacts to Show's Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)

Fire Country is one of CBS' most popular new shows as it's averaging around 8 million viewers per week. And with the show being successful, the network announced that it has been renewed for a second season. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Fire Country star Diane Farr, who talked about her reaction when she learned that the cast and crew will be coming back for another season.

"Total disbelief," Farr exclusively told PopCulture. "We were like nine episodes on air. I was just like, 'You're kidding.' I've never been the darling of a network, I've never had the full machine behind you. I can make summer plans. As long as Sharon doesn't die, those kids of mine will go on vacation. It's just lovely to know what you're doing and it lets us all recommit, like when you're dating. It's like that, 'Do we like each other? Do we not like each other? Is it on? Is it off?' When it's on, it's like you're all the way in, so it's been a joy."

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot who plays Bode Donovan, "a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region," the official synopsis states. "It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

Farr plays Sharon, Bode's mother. Farr talked about working with Thieriot on-screen and behind the camera as he's also the creator of the series. "It's so fun having a boss who's young enough to play your child because it's a crapshoot. It's going to either be adorable or it's going to be a nightmare," she said.

"He is super adorable. I think he's my favorite number-one on a show ever. He's just a really good natural leader because he makes room for everyone, and he really knows this story. I mean, as a writer, I think most networks want to find one voice, one true, authentic voice telling their own story, and that really is Max. This is how he grew up, this is what he knows. His friends from high school are our consultants. It's really like living inside his world, and thank gosh, they are lovely people." New episodes of Fire Country air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.