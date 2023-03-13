'Fire Country' Adds 2 New Cast Members for Season 2

Fire Country has added two new cast members as the CBS drama series heads into its upcoming second season. Once Upon A Time alum Rebecca Mader and The Rookie's Kanoa Goo will both have recurring roles in Season 2 of Fire Country, Deadline reports, starring opposite Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila and others.

Mader, best known for her role as Zelena, the Wicked Witch of the West, on Once Upon a Time, plays Faye, the "smart, stunning, funny and rich" head of a private concierge firefighting company who wants to recruit Manny (Alejandro) for her firm – and other things – after sparks fly between the two at an AA meeting. Goo, who recurs as Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford on ABC's police procedural The Rookie, plays Kyle, a "swim Adonis" who arrives to attend a swim clinic. Kyle knows Gabriela (Arcila) well enough to tease her already and may become a new romantic prospect as he tries to nudge his way into her heart.

In Fire Country, Thieriot portrays Bode Donovan, "a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region," according to the official synopsis. "It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

Farr, who plays Bode's mother Sharon, opened up to PopCulture.com about being in "total disbelief" when she first heard Fire Country had been renewed for a second season. "We were like nine episodes on air. I was just like, 'You're kidding.' I've never been the darling of a network, I've never had the full machine behind you," she said. "I can make summer plans. As long as Sharon doesn't die, those kids of mine will go on vacation. It's just lovely to know what you're doing and it lets us all recommit, like when you're dating. It's like that, 'Do we like each other? Do we not like each other? Is it on? Is it off?' When it's on, it's like you're all the way in, so it's been a joy."