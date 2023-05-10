'Fire Country': See Photos of Max Thieriot Directing While in Costume as Bode

Max Thieriot is putting in double duty for this week's Fire Country, as he will not only be acting in the episode, but he is directing it as well. "Backfire" will mark Thieriot's first time directing an episode of the freshman CBS drama, but it will be his fourth overall time directing, having directed an episode of Bates Motel in 2017 and two episodes of SEAL Team in 2020 and 2021.

CBS has released behind-the-scenes photos from the episode that show Thieriot in action while directing. What makes it even better is that he is in his full Bode getup, which shows that he is truly quite the multitasker. The episode is also set to include two of four original songs written and performed by Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, so it will be quite a ride. So flip through the slides and see the actor in director and Bode mode.