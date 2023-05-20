'Fire Country' Star Diane Farr on Bode's Big Decision in Season Finale (Exclusive)

Fire Country Season 1 finale spoilers ahead. The first season of the CBS series Fire Country ended with Bode (Max Thieriot) heading back to prison after admitting to relapsing during his parole hearing. While the viewers know Bode did this to get Freddy (W. Tré Davis) out of prison, his family, specifically his mother Sharon (Diane Farr), was disappointed with her son going back to square one. PopCulture.com spoke to Farr ahead of the finale and explained that she is excited to see what happens to Bode next.

"I think the actor part of my brain, or the part of my brain that lives in the world, was excited that he was going back to prison because these people that are in that fire camp got there from a really dark place," Farr exclusively told PopCulture. "And it's so nice that Bode's not getting out, and we're just going to visit and have zero connection to the fire camp. He's going all the way back to the bottom and has to work his way back to a fire camp. ...But what it does, all of us, as characters, it sort of is the lynchpin that... We were all sort of riding the high. It's a catalyst for Vince and Sharon. It's like the starting gun at a 50-meter dash. Now we're going have to run towards something else."

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov)

Sharon has always been supportive of Bode ever since he made his way to Three Rock for the California Conservation Camp Program. But when the positive drug test was discovered, she couldn't believe Bode when he said he was clean. Does this mean Sharon thinks Bode has changed?

"I think Bode's been the same person all along, but I think when you live with a drug addict, there are stages of denial. And I think Sharon was just in denial over who her kid was because she had to fight her husband," Farr said. "I care about him. Vince probably had a clearer idea of what was going on with Bode and wanted to step away, but she was fighting for him so hard. I feel like she snapped in that she just can't believe the drug addict anymore, maybe because she's at the end of her life, or maybe because she's tired, or maybe because she's afraid that he's made a fool out of her."

Despite the bad news about Bode, Sharon did receive some good news about her health in the season finale. Luke (Michael Trucco) is a kidney match, meaning Sharon will receive a new kidney. This is a big relief for everyone, including Vince (Billy Burke) who thought something was going on between Sharon and Luke.

"Well, as my kids would say, 'Mom if they kill you on Fire Country, how will you pay for private school?'" Farr said. "Everyone says to me all the time, 'Are you going to die? Are you on a one-year contract?' It's like, 'Wow, everyone's waiting for Sharon to kick the bucket.'

"I'm thrilled they found the donor. It's really fun that it's him because it's so loaded that it's him, right? She's saying, 'We're doing this with no strings attached,' but there's no way to have no strings attached. He's literally saving her life when she's in the business of saving other people's lives. So it should put a really interesting mix on that triangle of Vince, Sharon, and Luke, because I imagine it to do something to Sharon psychologically to have somebody save her."

As for Season 2, the cast and crew are waiting for the writer's strike to end so they can begin production. "We were supposed to go back to work on July 5th," Farr revealed. "We were only going to have eight weeks off because 22 episodes is 10 months a year. But with the writer strike now, we're home and we're all sort of imagining we're home all summer. Nobody knows."