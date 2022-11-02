Farrah Abraham Reveals Strange New Tattoo

Farrah Abraham got her first tattoo last month, but it was surprisingly not a flashy illustration. The former Teen Mom OG star got a simple freckle tattooed on her right middle finger. A few weeks later, it was revealed that Abraham's Texas apartment suffered fire damage in September.

Abraham showed off the tattoo in a series of Instagram Story posts back in early October, The U.S. Sun reported on Oct. 10. She shared a video of tattoo artist Eddy Ospina drawing the simple freckle on her finger at Soho House in South Beach, Miami. "1st Tat! Farrah Freckle," she wrote over one photo.

WHAT THE FRECK Teen Mom fans baffled over Farrah Abraham’s bizarre new tattoo as she shows off ink in new video https://t.co/RKUC6vyIXz — Courtney Ciandella (@CourtneyTheSun) October 10, 2022

Since this was Abraham's first tattoo, she was nervous about the process. "You know it's going to sting, but it's gonna be fast," Ospina told her. The former MTV star later joked that Opsnia did not have to make a perfect freckle. "My freckle doesn't have to last like 10 years. My freckle can last two seconds," she said. She was later shocked that the process went smoothly, adding, "I don't think that really hurts."

In September, Abraham told InTouch Weekly that her daughter, 13-year-old Sophia, has been asking about tattoos. "Sophia has been asking about tattoos and I do not have them. I'm not saying anything bad about tattoos. My friends have them. People have them," she said at the time. "Sophia has definitely been making me try to try to make me go into tattoo parlors lately and I have no idea what that's about."

On Tuesday, The U.S. Sun reported that Abraham's Austin, Texas apartment suffered fire damage in September, citing the local fire department. Abraham allegedly lit a candle, which ignited her patio on Sept. 9. The Austin Fire Department said they responded to a call at the apartment at 12:30 a.m. that morning. The candle fell over, setting a chair on fire. Since the fire was deemed an accident, there was no formal investigation.

Abraham moved into the luxury apartment building in early August, a source told The Sun. "Farrah left a lit candle unattended on her patio after she went inside and fell asleep," a source told the outlet. "Her patio furniture caught fire and set off the sprinkler systems, the fire department was called, and part of the building was evacuated at approximately 12:30 a.m." The fire department confirmed the fire happened, but could not confirm if the entire building really was evacuated.

Abraham and Sophia were reportedly in the apartment. Neither of them was injured. The source said the building suffered "Significant" damage, but Abraham still lives there. Abraham did not mention the fire on her Instagram page.