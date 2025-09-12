Fan-Favorite ‘DWTS’ Winner Returning to Franchise

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei is making his way back into the ballroom — this time, with a mic.

The Bachelor alum will host the ABC dance competition’s new podcast, titled Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast, which debuts two days after the Season 34 premiere on Sept. 26.

Graziadei, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy with pro partner Jenna Johnson in 2024, will interview cast members and guests, as the podcast promises “behind-the-scenes insights” and “expert breakdowns” of the performances.

The podcast will be available to stream Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Sept. 18, and will also be available on podcast platforms. Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast is produced by BBC Studios.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be joining the Dancing With the Stars team in this new way, bringing audiences exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content,” Graziadei said in a statement. “I have so many great memories from my time competing (and winning didn’t hurt), so I can’t think of a better way to connect with contestants and bring deeper conversations and fun moments to the podcast space.”

Dancing With the Stars last produced an official podcast in 2019, with pro dancer Kym Herjavec as its host.

Competing on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars are Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck, who will be paired with newcomer pro Jan Ravnik; Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Whitney Leavitt, who is competing alongside Mark Ballas; Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, who is paired with pro partner Ezra Sosa; The Traitors star Dylan Efron with pro Daniella Karagach; Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel with Pasha Pashkov; Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, who will compete alongside Rylee Arnold; The Parent Trap‘s Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten; NBA legend Baron Davis with pro Britt Stewart; actor Corey Feldman with Johnson; Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong; comedian Andy Richter with pro Emma Slater; social media influencer Alix Earle, who is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy; and Hilaria Baldwin, who will dance with pro Gleb Savchenko.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.