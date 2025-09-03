‘DWTS’ Season 34 Cast Is Full of ’80s and ’90s Nostalgia

Dancing With the Stars is indulging in some serious ’80s and ’90s nostalgia in Season 34.

The ABC dance competition announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that iconic ’80s and ’90s actors Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel and Elaine Hendrix would all be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this year.

Fishel, who is best known for her role as Topanga Lawrence on the beloved ’90s sitcom Boy Meets World, will be dancing alongside pro partner Pasha Pashkov. She revealed during Wednesday’s GMA announcement that while she may have broken her NDA by calling her Boy Meets World co-stars to tell them she’d be on DWTS, they were “very excited” for her. “They did not give me advice, which is probably for the best,” she joked.

Former child star Feldman, who became a sensation in the ’80s for his roles in films like Gremlins, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys and The Goonies, will be dancing alongside Jenna Johnson.

“I love performing in front of a live audience, getting that instant feedback. The part that I’m not used to is giving it to my partner and allowing them to be flowing with me or leading the flow in some cases,” Feldman said Wednesday, calling himself “very blessed” to have Johnson as a partner.

Elaine Hendrix may be best known for her role as Meredith Blake in 1998’s The Parent Trap, but she’s hoping to find success on the dance floor alongside Alan Bersten.

“Dancing is telling a story just like acting is,” she said Wednesday. “So we’re gonna commit to characters, invest in the story, and have fun doing it.”

Hendrix also received some encouragement from The Parent Trap co-star Lisa Ann Walter, who said in a video message, “I’m so happy for you. I am so proud of you. I can’t wait to see what you do every week. Let me tell you something, girlie, America’s about to find out! [They’re] about to find out!”

Also announced Wednesday as competing on Season 34 are Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, who is paired with pro partner Ezra Sosa; The Traitors star Dylan Efron with pro Daniella Karagach; Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, who will compete alongside Rylee Arnold; NBA legend Baron Davis with pro Britt Stewart; Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong; and comedian Andy Richter with pro Emma Slater.

Previously announced contestants include Robert Irwin, the son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, who is paired with pro Witney Carson; social media personality Alix Earle, who is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy; and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, who will be paired with pros Jan Ravnik and Mark Ballas, respectively.

Hilaria Baldwin was also confirmed as a Season 34 competitor following reports last month that she had been cast on DWTS, dancing alongside pro Gleb Savchenko.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are returning as co-hosts for the upcoming season, as are judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+.