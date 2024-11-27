‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner ‘Blacked Out’ When Results Were Announced

Dancing With the Stars‘ new winner admits he “blacked out” when he was crowned the champion of Season 33.

Former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, 29, and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson, 30, took home the Mirrorball Trophy during the Tuesday, Nov. 26, finale of the ABC dance competition, with Graziadei telling Us Weekly he barely remembers anything about the big moment his and Johnson’s names were announced as the winners.

“I don’t even know how I felt. I honestly blacked out,” Graziadei admitted. “I just remember [Jenna] screaming really, really loud. I remember hugging her.” He also recalled Johnson’s husband, last season’s champion pro Val Chmerkovskiy, handing them the Mirrorball Trophy. “I remember this [trophy] was heavier than I thought it was going to be and that was about it,” Graziadei continued. “That’s where we’re at now. And now we’re here.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

As for how he planned on celebrating his triumph in the ballroom, the tennis pro told PEOPLE, “Oh, I got a really nice bottle of Patron and we’re gonna get a little drunk. I’ll be honest, Jen, it’s been a little bit.” Johnson had much different plans, saying she was going to “take a big nap” as Graziadei joked, “I am going to do the other. I’m gonna have some fun.”

Graziadei also shared his plans to make his Mirrorball Trophy the “first little centerpiece” of his new apartment in Los Angeles with fiancée Kelsey Anderson, whom he proposed to on The Bachelor Season 28.

Graziadei and Johnson capped off their strong season with a perfect 30/30 score from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruni Tonioli for their cha-cha routine to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and a near-perfect 29 for their freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 and Jake Simpson.

Scores and votes from Tuesday night’s finale were combined with those from last week’s semifinals, when DWTS surprised its final five couples by announcing everyone would be pushed through to finale night.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Other couples competing in the finale included NFL alum Danny Amendola and pro partner Witney Carson, actress Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten, and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold.

Amendola and Carson finished in fifth place, with Nedoroscik and Arnold coming in fourth and Kinney and Armstrong placing in third. Fan favorites Maher and Bersten grabbed second place before Graziadei and Johnson were named the winners of the season on Tuesday.