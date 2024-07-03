'Bachelor' Couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson Live It up During Nashville Trip

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson had a great time in Tennessee. The Bachelor couple have been sharing Instagram posts of their trip to Nashville. Graziadei shared some candids of them drinking, playing pool, and hanging with friends. They were seemingly celebrating a friend's birthday. "Nashville always wins," he captioned the post. One shot features photos of her alongside Season 27 Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson. The two smile at one another in cowboy hats. It also looks like she and Graziadei may have attended an event sponsored by Spotify.

In another shot to Anderson's page, they pose in a series of shots together and with friends at a Nashville bar. Music must have been popping, as she captioned the post, "You can call me DJ Kelsinator now," with headphone emojis.

As they settle into life before marriage, the couple has been on the receiving end of some backlash about their living arrangements. They're currently living with Anderson and her roommates, with fans questioning if he's struggling financially due to moving in with them, instead of alone with his soon-to-be-wife.

"Let me set the record straight. I'm not broke, I'm doing just fine," he said in a video posted to his Instagram Story Monday. "But I am temporarily living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease."

Anderson lives in New Orleans. The couple have been trying to decide where to move. Some speculate he'll be on the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which can delay their moving plans even further.

He does admit his credit has been impacted since becoming a part of Bachelor Nation. "My credit score did in fact drop by a substantial amount when I was away on the show," he said," adding his score tanked when he missed "one small payment" during the three months he spent filming Season 28 of the ABC dating series last year. "But since that time, I've been able to raise my credit score," he added.