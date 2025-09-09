‘DWTS’ Fans Are Concerned After Thinking One Pro Just Teased an Early Exit

Dancing With the Stars fans are more than a little concerned after seeing Emma Slater’s social media post about the upcoming 34th season.

The pro, who will step into the ballroom with celebrity partner Andy Richter on Sept. 16, took to TikTok on Sunday to share a solo moment in the studio, which she captioned with a statement that had fans freaking out.

“Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime,” she wrote in the caption. “you never know when your time is up so I’m gunna love it every single day.” Under the version of the video she shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime.”

@emmaslaterofficial Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime 🥹 you never know when your time is up so I’m gunna love it every single day ♬ original sound – moriz – moriz

Slater’s followers were worried that her caption was hinting at an early out this season, with one person asking, “Why does this feel like a goodbye video? yet the season hasn’t even started yet.” A different user asked, “A journey that is still ongoing for a considerable amount of time….. right???” as another person commented, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IM PANICKING.”

Slater’s other fans were convinced the message was “just sentimental” and “not a goodbye.” The pro dancer herself lent credence to this theory, liking a comment that read, “YALLLLL emma is just feeling super grateful and there’s NOTHING wrong with it, this season hasn’t even started yet so nothing to worry about!!! :)”

Others pointed out that Dancing With the Stars pros are never guaranteed another season, with one person commenting, “The pros never know if they’ll get to come back the next season until they get the call like a couple months before. this could be anyone’s last season and they wouldn’t know it.”

Slater’s ex-husband, Sasha Farber, was one of the pros who was not asked back for Season 34, and it’s unclear now what his future with the show will be.

Pro Daniella Karagach previously shed light on the casting process in a June interview with Cinemablend.

“We usually learn about that like a few days [before it’s announced on] Good Morning America, like around that time,” Karagach said at the time. “There’s like a few days where we kind of start practicing with our partners, and when we do our first meet, like a few days before that, is when we find out.”

Slater joined Dancing With the Stars in as a troupe member in Season 14 before being named one of the show’s pro dancers in Season 17. She went on to take home the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Rashad Jennings in Season 24.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on on ABC and Disney+, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.