‘DWTS’ Pro Says She Hasn’t Seen Her Celebrity Partner Since ‘GMA’ Cast Reveal Last Week

Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson had a bit of a delayed start with celebrity partner Corey Feldman.

The pro dancer, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy with former Bachelor Joey Graziadei last year, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to reveal she hadn’t seen The Goonies star since their partnership was announced on Good Morning America on Sept. 3.

“I love the show so much, I love being part of it, I’m so grateful to be asked back, and I’m excited for this season. Going off that, so many people have been, like, ‘Where are your TikToks with Corey? What’s happening?’” Johnson, 31, said, as per Us Weekly. “To be completely honest, I actually haven’t seen him since Good Morning America.”

Feldman “had some previous work engagements and personal stuff going on” after the cast reveal, Johnson continued, “So I haven’t seen him since [we were in] New York, and I am eagerly awaiting him getting back so we can get back into the studio to dance and then to do all the content things. I’ve been loving all the couples posting. It’s been so fun to see.”

Johnson said that she was “a little anxious and eager to get back into the studio” with the Stand By Me actor before Season 34 kicks off on Sept. 16. “But I can’t wait,” she added. “It’s always so exciting starting this new season [with] this new family. I am obsessed with all these celebrities so far. They have just been amazing.”

Feldman and Johnson’s reunion came not long after she posted her initial Story, with the pro sharing a mirror selfie with her celebrity partner on Monday that she captioned, “Omg we’re BACK!!!!”

The duo also filmed a “best friend” TikTok shared Monday, which Johnson captioned, “Corey + Jenna have entered the tik tok chat.”

Season 34 also features celebs including Robert Irwin, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, and Hilaria Baldwin.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on on ABC and Disney+, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.