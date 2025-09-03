‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Full Cast and Pros Revealed

Dancing With the Stars has announced the celebrity cast of Season 34.

The ABC dance competition revealed all of the stars who will be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the upcoming season, live on Good Morning America Wednesday.

Hitting the ballroom for Season 34 are:

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, who is paired with pro partner Ezra Sosa

The Traitors star Dylan Efron with pro Daniella Karagach

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel with Pasha Pashkov

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, who will compete alongside Rylee Arnold

The Parent Trap‘s Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten

NBA legend Baron Davis with pro Britt Stewart

Actor Corey Feldman with Jenna Johnson

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui with partner Brandon Armstrong

Comedian Andy Richter with pro Emma Slater

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck with pro Jan Ravnik

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with pro Mark Ballas

Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko

Robert Irwin with partner Witney Carson

Social media personality Alix Earle with pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Fishel revealed during Wednesday’s broadcast that while she may have broken her NDA by calling her Boy Meets World co-stars to tell them she’d be on DWTS, they were “very excited” for her. “They did not give me advice, which is probably for the best,” she joked.

Jauregui, meanwhile, revealed that she only learned she would be on DWTS two days ago. “I haven’t been able to get in with Brandon yet,” she admitted, revealing that she had just broken the news to her Fifth Harmony bandmates this morning, “Like ‘Hey, guys! Just so you know!’”

Feldman added, “I love performing in front of a live audience, getting that instant feedback. The part that I’m not used to is giving it to my partner and allowing them to be flowing with me or leading the flow in some cases,” calling himself “very blessed” to have Johnson as a partner.

Previously announced contestants include Robert Irwin, the son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, who will compete with pro Witney Carson. After watching sister Bindi Irwin take home the Mirrorball Trophy with Derek Hough in Season 21, Robert said on Wednesday’s GMA that competing on DWTS was a “childhood dream.”

“My best advice is to just lean into the experience,” Bindi told him in a video message. “This is going to change your entire life. You’re going to remember this forever. I’m so proud of you. Let your personality shine. You’ve got this. I can’t wait to cheer you on every week.”

Other previously announced stars include social media personality Alix Earle, who is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy; and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, who will be paired with pros Jan Ravnik and Mark Ballas, respectively.

Hilaria Baldwin was also confirmed as competing on Season 34 following reports last month that she had been cast on the show. She will dance alongside Gleb Savchenko.

“We dance at home,” said Hilaria, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin. “Not quite like this. But I’m ready for the challenge. Alec has been trying to get me to do this for a very long time. I’ve broken my hip, I have 1,000 children. … Just leave him with the kids for the next few months, and we’ll be doing all kinds of dancing.”

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are returning as hosts for the upcoming season, as are judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on Disney+.