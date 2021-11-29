‘Extreme Makeover’ Star Ty Pennington’s Marriage Celebrated by Fans and HGTV Stars

Extreme Makeover host Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell married in a small ceremony in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday. The happy couple tied the knot before just eight guests at a 19th century home they are restoring together, reports PEOPLE. The Trading Spaces star and the Vancouver social media manager got engaged in July. The news was celebrated by his fans and colleagues on social media.

Pennington shared the news on Saturday, posting a picture of the happy couple standing in front of a classic white convertible. “We did it,” Pennington simply wrote in the caption, adding flowers and a ring emoji. PEOPLE also published another photo from the wedding, showing the two in front of the convertible, with Merrell wearing a unique dress and white jacket, and Pennington donning a white hat.

The 57-year-old Pennington and Merrell, 33, announced their engagement on July 28. Pennington posted a photo of Merrell’s engagement ring. “It’s the ‘yes’ for me,” he wrote. The couple met back in 2010 when Pennington was in Toronto to film a television show. They continued to stay connected over the years before they reconnected in early 2020. They decided to quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Pennington told PEOPLE when the two got engaged. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”

Pennington’s resume

Pennington is a carpenter who shot to fame on TLC’s Trading Spaces, which ran from 2000 to 2003. He hosted Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC from 2003 to 2012, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work. In 2018 and 2019, he starred in a revival of Trading Spaces. He now hosts Rock the Block, which airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. He also hosted Battle on the Beach for HGTV earlier this year. Scroll on to see how fans responded and to the news.

HGTV stars celebrate the news

Many of Pennington’s famous Instagram followers congratulated him on the good news. “Wow wow!!! Congratulations. Now the real journey begins,” HGTV host Egypt Sherrod wrote. “Aw Ty, BIG CONGRATS to you and Kellee!!!! YAY!!!!!!” interior designer Grace Mitchell added. “Perfection,” Mina Starsiak Hawk, another HGTV star, wrote, adding an applause emoji. “Oh yeah baby!! Congratulations and welcome to the club,” Todd Talbot added.

‘All the best to you both!’

Awesome!! All the best to you both!!!!! 💙💜❤️💚⭐️👍💕💖 — Lizzy Gannon (@lizzy_gannon) November 28, 2021

“So happy for you both!! Congratulations!!!” one fan wrote on Pennington’s Instagram page.

“Congratssssss !!! I’m sooo happy for you both ! This is beautiful,” one excited fan wrote. “So happy for both of you!!!!! This is so wonderful!!!” another commented.

‘This is what happiness looks like!’

“This is what happiness looks like!!! So much joy! So happy for you!! (And Kellee’s boss move with the [Veronica Beard] blazer?!),” Amanda Brinkman wrote. “Congratulations!!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of more Love, Joy, and Laughter than you can possibly handle!!!” Trading Spaces star Vern Yip added.

“Wowza! Well don’t you both look absolutely smashing!! So happy for you!! Congratulations!!!!” Darren Keefe added. “YESSSSSSSSSSSS!! I’m smiling with every part of me. Congrats you two!!” Genevieve Gorder, who also appeared on Trading Spaces, wrote.