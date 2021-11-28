Ty Pennington Marries Kelle Merrell in Intimate Home Ceremony

Ty Pennington is officially a married man! The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host announced Sunday that he and fiancee Kellee Merrell had tied the knot. Pennington, 56, shared an image of himself next to his bride as they stood next to a classic car. He casually sported a suit without a tie and Merrell, 33, looked stunning in a white dress paired with a white blazer, veil and bouquet.

PEOPLE reports that the Trading Spaces personality and Merrell married in Savannah, Georgia, in a 19th century home the couple is in the process of restoring. It was an intimate affair with a tight guest list; only eight guests were in attendance. The couple announced their engagement back in July.

Pennington met Merrell, who is from Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2010 during a Toronto TV production. The pair remained in contact over the years and a romantic relationship blossomed in 2020. The couple quarantined together throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and the rest is history.

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Pennington told PEOPLE at the time of their engagement. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”

Pennington revealed the engagement via PEOPLE and Instagram, showing off the ring he gave the 33-year-old social media manager. He proposed to her at his home in Palm Coast, Florida, as they were enjoying morning coffee on the property’s dock.

In addition to his personal strides, the reality TV personality has had an incredibly busy streak over the past views years, he’s worked on numerous projects including the Trading Places reboot, Ty Breaker, Battle on the Beach, Rock the Block and Small Business Revolution. He’s also advocated for small businesses, as he did during an exclusive interview with PopCulture last holiday season.

“Let’s face it, the holidays is the one season that keeps some of these small businesses afloat for the rest of the year,” Pennington told us. “So, I mean, we want everybody to do what they can to support local businesses in their community, and their neighborhoods. …Let’s face it, this is the holiday season, and nobody could use a little giving more than small businesses.”