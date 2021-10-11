Ty Pennington HGTV Series ‘Rock the Block’ Renewed for Season 3

The appraisal is in, and Rock the Block has officially scored another season at HGTV. The network on Monday renewed the popular home renovation competition series for Season 3, tapping HGTV personality and multi-talented carpenter Ty Pennington to return as host. Deadline was first to report the renewal.

Originally premiering on HGTV in October 2019, Rock the Block is “the ultimate showdown between” some of the fiercest names “in the home renovation and design business,” according to the network’s official description.” In the show, teams of HGTV renovation stars face off against one another as they try to add value to identical properties, with bragging rights and a street named in their honor on the line. The show was picked up for a second season in August 2020, with home renovator and contractor Mike Holmes (Holmes On Homes) and Chicago’s fearless home reno and design expert Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), designing dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House), Design Star winners David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) competing.

Set to premiere sometime in 2022 – an exact premiere date has not yet been announced – Rock the Block Season 3 will see the houses being built by Hunter Quinn Homes in Nexton, a Charleston metro community based in Berkeley County, South Carolina. Season 3 teams are twin real estate bosses Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses), Arkansas home renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Detroit-based flippers Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block) and veteran real estate broker Egypt Sherrod and her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate). Each team will have six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate their properties. At this time, the panel of judges has not been announced. The series is produced by Big Table Productions.

“Our renovation competitions continue to perform well and audience anticipation will be extremely high for another season of Rock the Block,” Betsy Sanner Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV, said. “This is also a great vehicle to showcase some of our newer talent who have a competitive spirit and are ready to put their expertise on the line in a fun, no-holds-barred showdown.”

Pennington has not yet commented on the Season 3 renewal. This marks the latest HGTV title for the famed carpenter, who also hosts titles such as Ty Breaker. Pennington previously told PopCulture.com of getting back to his home renovating roots that he “wanted to get back to what I really do best, which is make people’s dreams of the home they’ve always wanted to live in come true.”