Ty Pennington's Friends and Fans Congratulate Him on Engagement to Kellee Merrell

Ty Pennington will soon be saying "I do" to his now-fiancée Kelle Merrell. The HGTV star announced in late July that he and Merrell, a social media manager originally from Vancouver, are engaged. The exciting news, which was first shared by Pennington to Instagram alongside a photo of Merrell's engagement ring, was met with congratulatory messages from Pennington's fans and fellow HGTV stars alike.

The couple's engagement came more than a decade after they first met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto. The home renovation star and Merrell stayed connected via mutual friends in the years that followed, and after sparking romance in early 2020 after reconnecting and deciding to quarantine together, Pennington told PEOPLE he dropped to one knee and proposed over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida. Reflecting on their relationship and engagement, he told the outlet, "I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out. Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."

The newly engaged couple’s exciting news proved to be a celebratory occasion for many. After Pennington confirmed the engagement on Instagram by writing, "it's the 'yes' for me…" many of Pennington's HGTV friends and long-time fans of the star reached out on social media send congratulatory message and celebrate their love. Keep scrolling to see some of the messages.