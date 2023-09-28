Elle King Visits Her Grandmother's Grave in Touching 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Sneak Peek

Following a whirlwind season that has featured everyone from NFL player Damar Hamlin to comedian Niecy Nash, CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation caps off its third season Friday night with an emotional episode featuring Elle King. Returning to her roots in Wellston, Ohio, King and host Nischelle Turner take a break from renovations to make a very important trip — a visit to King's grandmother's grave — in an emotional exclusive sneak peek clip shared with PopCulture.com.

Friday's Season 3 finale will bring design team Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Sabrina Soto, as well as the rest of the Secret Celebrity Renovation crew, to Ohio for what will mark one of the most poignant projects of the season. King, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, asks for help to surprise her "Pawpaw," her biggest fan, with a transformation of the Wellston, Ohio home he has lived in for nearly 50 years. As she returns to Ohio to start the project, though, she pays a visit to her grandmother's grave, sharing an emotional moment with Turner as she reveals that visiting her grandmother's grave is the "one thing that I always make sure" to do, adding that "it's where I find some peace."

As King and Turner arrive at the cemetery, King reveals that they are not only visiting her late grandmother, but also her late great-grandmother, whose grave is located just beside. An emotional King, beginning to cry, tells Turner that she comes to the cemetery "when I need to feel close to her. I come here and I pray, and I sit, or like, you know, when I tell my grandma big news or like big life changes." Turner comforts the "Ex's & Oh's" singer with a hug as King tells her, "It's important for me to come share with her."

King's emotional episode, marking Secret Celebrity Renovation's Season 3 finale, airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+ along with all past episodes live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

This season of the hit CBS series – hosted by Turner, with Mariano and Soto making up the show's design team – has featured celebrities including The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, Fire Country's Max Thieriot, Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, and Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.