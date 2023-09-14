Niecy Nash Gets Her Hands Dirty in Hilarious 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' Sneak Peek Clip

Niecy Nash isn't letting her fresh manicure get in the way of her getting her hands dirty in this week's episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation. In an exclusive sneak peek clip shared with PopCulture.com for Friday's all-new episode of the hit CBS reality series, the beloved comedian puts in a little elbow grease – after a bit of persuasion from design team Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Sabrina Soto – to help renovate Los Angeles' Amazing Grace Conservatory for her lifelong friend Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Described as "the biggest, and most emotional, renovation of the season," Friday's renovation will impact not just one single family, but also "thousands of families." Taking on a project that large requires all hands on deck. Located in L.A., the Amazing Grace Conservatory (AGC) is a performing arts conservatory for emerging artists and at-risk youth. Now more than 25 years after Robinson founded the center, it requires a much-needed facelift, with Nash, Mariana, and Soto getting to work with packing everything up and, in one hilarious moment, ripping up the carpet, something that Nash isn't initially excited about.

As Mariano busies himself with cutting up the carpet into easily moveable sections, his request for help from Nash earns him a hilarious, "What are you even saying?" from the comedian, who explains, "I just got this manicure. I don't have on gloves. Nothing. Who knows where this carpet's been!" Despite wanting to surprise her friends with the renovation Soto confesses to the camera that Nash "wasn't quite ready to get her hands dirty on this renovation," at least not until she had some protection.

When Nash returned to the scene, she equipped herself with gloves, though as Soto noted, they weren't quite handyman-approved. Nash opted for food service gloves, and once those were on, she got to work, though it took some more "encouragement" from Mariano before she fully committed to moving the sections of carpet with two hands rather than one, though Mariano admitted, "at this pace, we're going to need a month for this renovation."

"There's all kinds of stuff going on in this school. I had to pick up a hammer. I had to try to find a drain. I had to use these hands to roll up carpet. I had to pack boxes," Nash, who at one point attempted to blame her initial hesitance to work on her carpal tunnel, told the camera before letting out a heavy sigh. "It's making me tired just thinking about it."

Fans can catch the hilarious renovation when Nash's episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+. The series is hosted by Nischelle Turner, with Season 3's featured celebrities including NFL player Damar Hamlin, The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, Fire Country's Max Thieriot, and Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, among others.