The Cast of CBS' 'Mom' Just Reunited

It's been a long two years, but a Mom reunion has finally happened. Ahead of the CBS sitcom's 10th anniversary later this month, stars Allison Janney and Kristen Johnston got together. Johnston shared a sweet selfie of the two of them on Instagram, saying that she misses "getting to work with this lady." The duo portrayed Bonnie Plunkett and Tammy Diffendorf, respectively, on the series. Although Janney's Bonnie starred in all eight seasons, fans weren't introduced to Johnston's Tammy until Season 5.

While it's unknown what prompted the reunion, it's nice to see that Johnston and Janney are still as close as ever. The two did play former foster sisters, so that bond definitely runs deep. Mom ran for eight seasons on CBS, officially ending in 2021 after Anna Faris decided to leave the series. With the big anniversary just days away, maybe fans can look forward to an even bigger reunion with the rest of the cast. However, just seeing Johnston and Janney together is a nice surprise.

Following a dysfunctional and estranged mother/daughter duo who struggle with addiction, Mom premiered on CBS in the fall of 2013. The series received critical acclaim and was praised for addressing issues like alcoholism, drug addiction, teen pregnancy, homelessness, death, domestic violence, and more. At one point, Mom was even the third-highest-rated comedy on broadcast television in the U.S. It also starred Sadie Calvano, Nate Corddry, Matt Jones, French Stewart, Spencer Daniels, Blake Garrett Rosenthal, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, and William Fichtner.

Plenty of fans took to the comments on Instagram to express how much they miss Mom. Although it's only been two years since the series ended, it definitely feels a lot longer. Luckily, thanks to streaming, fans won't have to be completely without it. Mom is streaming in full on Hulu. So viewers will be able to watch it whenever they want to. It's also a great way to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary, which is on Sept. 23.

Hopefully, another and larger Mom reunion happens soon. Even in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, many casts have been taking to the picket lines to have their own reunions. For a good cause, too. Perhaps the Mom cast can do the same. At least some type of reunion since it has been 10 years since the show first premiered. Whatever happens, seeing Allison Janney and Kristen Johnston reunite in the meantime makes it all the more better.