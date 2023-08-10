'Secret Celebrity Renovation': J.B. Smoove Pays Tribute to His Unsalvageable Childhood Home (Exclusive Clip)

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is joining Secret Celebrity Renovation design team Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Sabrina Soto for a "very emotional" renovation that will mark a first in the show's three-season history. In Friday's all-new episode, J.B., best known for his work on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, will return to his hometown of Plymouth, North Carolina for one of the most complicated projects yet as the team attempts to restore his unsalvageable childhood home, with a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek clip showing J.B. opening up about the emotional project.

The renovation project proves to be more complicated than the team initially thought. When Mariano and Soto determine that the house, which once belonged to J.B.'s grandmother, has deteriorated beyond repair, the team must switch to plan B, with J.B. pulling up to his former home in an excavator. J.B. jokes that he knows "a guy who knows a guy" who procured the excavator, but Mariano isn't as convinced that the comedian actually knows how to run the heavy machinery. "Do you know how to run one of these?" Mariano asks the actor, who assures him that he does, quipping that he is "a jack of all trades, man. They call me 'J.B. of All Trades.' That's what they call me."

The Secret Celebrity Renovation team's latest project is a very emotional one, not only for the drastic changes that will mark new territory for the show, but the deep roots the home has in J.B.'s family. Not only did the home once belong to the actor's grandmother, but was also where he was born. The Plymouth home, which has badly deteriorated over the years, has now become the spot for family gatherings, with J.B. wanting to renovate the place so that it can stay in the family for generations to come.

"This is very emotional, and my heart's beating 100 miles an hour. I've got butterflies in my stomach. And it's a hard one," J.B. admits, before adding that with the help of Mariano and Soto and the rest of the Secret Celebrity Renovation team, the project will bring his family "new memories. This house has served us well."

Fans can catch the history-making renovation — and see J.B. behind the wheel of an excavator — when the actor's episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+. The series is hosted by Nischelle Turner, with Season 3's featured celebrities including NFL player Damar Hamlin, The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, and Fire Country's Max Thieriot, among others.