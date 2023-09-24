Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS is set to air one of the most shocking Yellowstone scenes tonight. In Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 2 ("Kill the Messenger"), there's a sudden meth lab explosion that leads to a grim scene involving Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). While it's unclear how much CBS will edit out of the scene, the original version is one of the Paramount Network show's most intense moments. (We called in one of the show's best moments back when Season 1 was originally airing.)

Trouble just seems to follow Kayce wherever he goes, being that he's just driving down the road when this incident occurs. He and his wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) are arguing over Kayce's decision to return to the military. As they drive past a house trailer, it suddenly blows up. Kayce quickly deduces it was a meth lab and goes to look for survivors.

As Monica calls 911, Kayce finds a man alive with severe burns, asking for his family. Kayce informs him that there are no other survivors, the man asks to be killed due to his overwhelming pain. After discovering an ambulance is 45 minutes away, Kayce grants the man's wishes and shoots him in the head.

(Photo: Paramount Network)

"He ain't got 45 minutes," Kayce says before pulling the trigger. "There's no pain like burning."

We jump ahead in time to when authorities, including Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), arrive to assess the situation. Even though Rainwater would like to make a move against the Dutton family, he agrees Kayce did the right thing and opts not to pursue the matter any further.

"You got off easy," Rainwater says to the methhead's corpse. "I would have let you burn."

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include: Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.