‘DWTS’ Pro Reveals He’s Not Returning for Season 34

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko won’t be returning to the ballroom for Season 34.

The pro dancer, who first appeared on the ABC dance competition in Season 16, confirmed he won’t be a part of the upcoming 34th season amid cheating allegations from former DWTS partner and ex-girlfriend Brooks Nader.

Savchenko broke the news on TikTok on Saturday in the comments of a video he posted that was seemingly responding to Nader’s infidelity claims. “I don’t know where you got your information from, I don’t know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect,” he lip syncs in the video.

“Your ‘source’ needs a refund… because that story? 100% fake,” he continued in the caption, adding a trash can emoji and the hashtag “lies.”

In the comment section, the dancer replied to someone who wrote that they “can’t wait to see you on my TV again in September!” He replied, “Afraid you won’t.” In another response, he complained, “14 years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie.”

When another TikTok user commented that Nader’s “story definitely doesn’t add up,” Savchenko responded, “Lies all over p.”

DWTS Season 34 has yet to confirm the pro dancer cast for the upcoming season and has not commented on Savchenko’s drama with Nader, which began during Season 33 when the two were paired up.

While Savchenko and his model partner only finished in ninth place, they went on to date on and off for months, splitting dramatically in April. A new trailer for Nader’s upcoming Freeform reality series Love Thy Nader features allegations that the split was caused by Savchenko’s infidelity.

“Gleb and I met through Dancing With the Stars,” Nader says in the trailer, as her sister notes that “something is up” and “her sister just got cheated on.” Later, Nader adds, “He’s a cheater and I have all that proof.” Savchenko’s voice also features in the trailer, as he can be heard saying, “Just sad how people spread lies and rumors to promote their new reality show.”