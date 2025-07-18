‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Premiere Date Revealed

Mark your calendar for the return of Dancing With the Stars!

The ABC dance competition returns for Season 34 on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m ET, ABC confirmed Thursday. The series’ two-hour time slot will then be followed by High Potential.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the full cast of celebrities and pros competing on Season 34 will likely be announced in September, ABC has announced four stars who will be heading to the ballroom to show off their skills.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin was the first celebrity to be announced as a competitor on Season 34. After watching sister Bindi Irwin take home the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 21 of DWTS alongside pro Derek Hough, Robert said he was inspired to put on his own dancing shoes.

ROBERT IRWIN, RYLEE ARNOLD, EZRA SOSA, and DEREK HOUGH at irwin’s DWTS Season 34 announcement event (Photo by Cristian Lopez/Disney via Getty Images)

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016,” he wrote on Instagram after being announced as a Season 34 competitor. “I cannot believe it is about to become a reality.”

Social media influencer Alix Earle was the second competitor to be announced. “I’ve always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars,” she said on Good Morning America at the time of her big reveal. “I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma and she always used to say to me, ‘Maybe one day you could be on there.’ I was always so in love with dance. When this opportunity came to me, it was like, what can I do next? Where can I take this? I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be fun. It was a very obvious answer to say yes.”

JULIANNE HOUGH on dwts season 33 (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jennifer Affleck were also revealed to be joining the cast during the Season 2 reunion of the hit Hulu show.

ABC has yet to make an official announcement about the pros who will be competing. Season 33 featured Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson.

Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are all expected to return to the judges’ panel for Season 34, as are co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.