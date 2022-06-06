Gleb Savchenko Speaks out About Jana Kramer 'Dancing With the Stars' Affair Rumors

✖

Gleb Savchenko is denying rumors of an affair between him and former Dancing With the Stars partner Jana Kramer. The pro dancer told Entertainment Tonight the claims he cheated on ex-wife Elena Samodanova with Kramer while filming Season 23 of the ABC dance competition were "absolutely not" true while on the red carpet for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

"There's a lot of acting, there's a lot of chemistry, natural chemistry and you know, when you dance and you train someone every day, and you're up close and personal, you develop a certain connection," Savchenko explained. "The viewer sees it. I mean, you want to have that because you want to last in the competition, and my job was to make sure that we go really, really far."

"Have we ever had anything? Absolutely not. Absolutely not," he maintained. "Whatever she might have said it to her boyfriend, maybe she tried to make him jealous, you know. You can ask her the same question, she'll probably answer the same thing." The pro said he was "sad" to hear Kramer's ex, Ian Schinelli, making such a claim publicly. "I just feel a little sad that he had to go that way and say something like that about her," Savchenko noted. "I was totally surprised. She text me, 'She's like, 'Dude, like can you imagine he said all of this? I've never, you know...whatever.' So, but, absolutely not."

Schinelli previously told Us Weekly last month that Kramer had an affair with her DWTS pro partner during her separation from now-ex-husband Mike Caussin. "Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb," Schinelli claimed. "She justified it saying, 'We were legally separated.'"

Kramer denied the affair to Us Weekly at the time, saying Schinelli was "angry because all of his lies have been figured out" about allegedly cheating on his own ex-wife at the time and is "now twisting the story." Kramer and Caussin, who share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3, split for good in April 2021 after he allegedly cheated on her – one of many instances of infidelity on his part in their marriage. Savchenko and Samodanova, who also share two children, announced their split in November 2020, with Samodanova alleging at the time that her husband had been unfaithful – a claim he denied at the time.