'DWTS' Premiere: Fans Are Obsessed With Sharna Burgess' New Hair Color

Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 saw the return of a few familiar faces. In addition to Derek Hough and Artem Chigvintsev returning to DWTS, professional dancer Sharna Burgess also made her way back to the ballroom in Monday night's episode. While fans were stoked to see Burgess return, they couldn't help but focus on the dancer's new hairstyle.

Burgess may be well-known for her red locks, but she sported a brand-new hairstyle on the Season 29 premiere of DWTS. When Burgess appeared on the screen in order to meet her new partner, actor Jesse Metcalfe, fans soon took note of her new blonde tresses, which came tinged with a bit of pink at the ends. Of course, in addition to complimenting her new hairstyle, DWTS viewers spoke out on her sultry quickstep routine with Metcalfe, which earned the pair a score of 18 out of 30.

On Twitter, fans couldn't help but point out that Burgess is sporting a new hairdo for her return to the show. Read on to see what DWTS viewers had to say about the dancer's blonde look.