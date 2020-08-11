Sharna Burgess Ditches Her Signature Red Hair, and Fans Can't Believe It

Dancing With the Stars fans might only know Sharna Burgess as a fiery redhead, but the former pro has completely flipped the script when it comes to her look. Burgess revealed she had ditched the red hair for a rose gold look last month, and hasn't stopped showing off the stunning new 'do on social media ever since. On July 18, she shared the first look at her lightened locks, which fade into pink at the ends, captioning the photo, "New hair who dis...." Fans have had a strong reaction to the change, with some praising her new aesthetic and others noting how different she looks with another hair color. Keep scrolling to see the wide variety of responses Burgess got.

Going Blonde... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess) on Jul 18, 2020 at 5:13pm PDT Sharing photos on social media of the process, Burgess wrote on a July 22 photo, "WHO IS THAT PERSON!?" Explaining that her "incredibly talented sister" was the one who helped her change things up, the dancer said she hadn't been that blonde since she was 14. "We loved it so much we almost didn't add the pink!" she admitted. Being able to go from bright red to blonde so seamlessly was "a miracle," Burgess added. "I wasn't expecting to get my dream hair in that session... but she made it happen," she wrote. "Giving some love and praise to my girl... you magical creature you. First you create the Sharna Red that gave me so much... and now you've given me something I love even more."

'Shameless Selfies' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:37pm PDT Since going rose gold, Burgess has been sharing plenty of selfies on Instagram, but the DWTS alum isn't apologizing for it. "I absolutely need to take more photos... feels weird posting anything with my red hair now that I'm blonde and feel like it's SO UNBELIEVABLY DIFFERENT," she captioned a photo on Aug. 5. "So.. until I do that... it's gonna be shameless selfies as content."

Loving It Burgess' followers were quick to weigh in about her new 'do, with plenty gushing over how amazing she looks with the different color. Loving the new hair!! — Ashley (@TwiggyLou84) August 7, 2020 Your hair looks so great! — siz 😎 (@yo4eyes) August 7, 2020

Blondes Have More Fun Others joked that "blondes really do have more fun," calling the dancer a "completely gorgeous" person with any color she tries. It's time and it's LIT 🔥 #blondesreallydohavemorefun ❤️xo — seriouslythou❤️xo (@seriouslythou) August 8, 2020 Such a completely gorgeous person...beautiful picture — Darron Allen (@DarronAllen) August 9, 2020

Missing the Red Others had feelings about Burgess taking a break from the red hair and felt the need to share them with her publicly. I miss the red hair — richard collis (@richardcollis1) August 7, 2020 We'll miss the charming redhead. — Ben Davenport (@bgdaven3) August 8, 2020

'DWTS' Return Plenty of others were more concerned about whether Burgess would ever return to Dancing With the Stars after not being asked back for Season 28 last year following her win alongside Bobby Bones in Season 27. You're a beautiful woman. Still hoping that you'll return to DWTS. — Halfhitch (@Halfhitch2000) August 7, 2020 Lovely. Hope you'll be returning to DWTS. You were one of the best. — sharon caruso (@leevirginiaanne) August 7, 2020