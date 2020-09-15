'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's Absence Has Fans Disappointed During Season Premiere

Dancing With the Stars returned on Monday night with some serious changes, but one that caught some viewers off-guard was Len Goodman not sitting in his usual judge’s seat alongside his peers, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. About a week before the premiere, it was announced that Derek Hough would be joining the show as a judge while Goodman would be serving a new role amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a safety measure, Goodman will be coming in at some points throughout the competition from his home in the United Kingdom. This will the first time Goodman has not been sitting at the judge’s table since Season 23 in 2016. He previously was absent from two other seasons, Season 19 and 21. Inaba and Tonioli have been a staple on the show since its inception. Nonetheless, seeing Goodman away from his usual spot was just another familiar face not present when viewers were welcomed back to the dance floor. Both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from their hosting duties before the new season, a move that has been harshly criticized by fans with Tyra Banks serving as the replacement.

Here is a look at some of the notable reactions to Goodman’s absence from the season premiere.