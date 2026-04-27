‘Storage Wars’ Airs Tribute to Star Darrell Sheets Following His Death

Storage Wars made sure to pay tribute to former cast member Darrell Sheets in the days following his death via suspected suicide at the age of 67 on Wednesday.

At the end of Saturday’s episode of the A&E reality series, the network displayed a title card that read, “In Memoriam Darrell Sheets,” alongside the late star’s birth and death dates, Us Weekly reports.

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participates in A&E’s “Storage Wars” Lockbuster Tour – Hollywood, California held in front of the Dobly Theater at Hollywood & Highland on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Sheets was found dead at his Lake Havasu, Ariz., home on Wednesday around 2 a.m., Lake Havasu Police confirmed to TMZ at the time, and his body has since been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of Storage Wars between 2010 and 2023 before retiring from reality TV to Lake Havasu, where he was operating an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

Following Sheets’ death, his former Storage Wars co-star, Rene Nezhoda, claimed to TMZ that his colleague had been being cyberbullied prior to his death.

“I know Darrell would want something positive out of this. He had a guy really tormenting him lately on cyberbullying,” Nezhoda told the outlet. “Just cause you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us … it doesn’t mean you know what we’re about. Also it doesn’t entitle you to bully somebody.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 12: (L-R) Reality TV Personalities Barry Weiss, Laura Dotson, Dan Dotson, Brandon Sheets and Darrell Sheets attend A&E’s “Storage Wars” Lockbuster Tour at Hollywood & Highland Courtyard on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

He continued, “You shouldn’t cyberbully at all. As a matter of fact. If you have somebody in your life that thinks its fun to cyberbully other people, maybe a celebrity athlete or a little girl or school or schoolmate, slap [them] in the back of the head. Make them become a better human being, because you never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through.”

Nezhoda remembered his former on-screen rival as a “very hard worker that cared more than anyone,” adding, “We had our moments, we had our run-ins but that’s because we were both competitors … we’re the biggest threats out there. So deep down, me and Darrell were friends.”

A&E also mourned Sheets in a statement following his death, saying in a statement, “We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.