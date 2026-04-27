Shakira Crew Member Killed After Gruesome Accident During Stage Assembly

A construction worker helping to set up for Shakira’s upcoming show in Rio de ​Janeiro was killed in a gruesome accident, according to organizers for the Todo Mundo No Rio concert.

“The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show,” the concert shared in an official Instagram statement on Sunday, as translated from the original Portuguese.

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The statement continued, “First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital,” concluding, “At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family.”

The state fire brigade (CBMERJ) later confirmed to PEOPLE that the worker, whose name has yet to be released publicly, “suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system.”

“Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present,” they continued in a statement, adding, “”Military personnel from the ambulance service of the 3rd Maritime Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care on the victim, who was then transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed.”

Shakira is set to perform on Saturday at the major Rio de ​Janeiro event, which brings in millions of attendees for a series of free concerts on Brazil’s Copacabana beach, as per Reuters.