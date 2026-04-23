‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Speaks out After Breaking off Engagement

Kailyn Lowry is no longer getting married, at least now. The Teen Mom 2 alum and her ex-fiancé Elijah Scott are amicable despite their decision to end their engagement, so much so that he recently appeared on a recent episode of her podcast to discuss their journey together, and ultimately why they called it quits.

The two split months ago. They share Lowry’s youngest three children together: Rio, 3, as well as twins Verse and Valley, 2.

“I always have put you and the kids first,” Scott said in a March 22 Instagram teaser of their two-part conversation titled Sitting Down With Elijah available on Kailyn’s Patreon. “Did I feel as though I got the same in return? No.”

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Later in the video, the mother of seven tearfully added, “I don’t really know why I didn’t feel supported by you.” Scott felt the same way, adding, “I did feel alone.”

Before their 2025 breakup, the former couple shut down cheating rumors, while they addressed it in the clip. “I would not be able to have that self-awareness if he didn’t cheat on me,” Lowry added. Two months before they split, she addressed the cheating rumors on social media. In a TikTok video, they stared at the screen with blank faces and blink, as words above their head read, “When fake news hits the group chat.”

The former MTV star also spoke about public criticism. “People lose empathy for me,” she said in the video, “because they’re like, ‘Well, you put yourself in this position for this to happen.’”

Lowry also shared Elliott, 16, with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 12, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin’ and sons Lux, 8 and Creed, 5, with ex Chris Lopez. She’s opened up about being a single mother, with multiple co-parents to her children and how that makes her look in public.“I get a lot of s–t for leaving my kids’ dads,” she told host Lala Kent on an episode of her Give them Lala podcast. “I left all of them because I, to some degree, take no s–t. There are a lot of unique circumstances in our family because I do have four fathers to my children,” she continued. “I’m neighbors with one of them.”