'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Tyra Banks' Hosting Debut

Tyra Banks made her hosting debut on the Season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night. ABC announced that she would be taking over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back in July. Now that it is finally time for her debut on the ABC series, fans are weighing in on Banks' turn as the host on social media.

Fans were initially shocked to learn that Bergeron, who has been the host of DWTS since its premiere, would be leaving the series. In mid-July, he announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." DWTS later confirmed that Bergeron's co-host, Andrews, would also not be returning to the show. In an effort to take the show into a new "creative direction," the ABC series announced that they had tapped Banks to be the new host of the program as well as an executive producer.

Fans finally got to see how Banks was as the new host on Monday night's premiere for DWTS. So, what did the viewers think? Read on to find out.