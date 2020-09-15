'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Tyra Banks' Hosting Debut
Tyra Banks made her hosting debut on the Season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night. ABC announced that she would be taking over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back in July. Now that it is finally time for her debut on the ABC series, fans are weighing in on Banks' turn as the host on social media.
Fans were initially shocked to learn that Bergeron, who has been the host of DWTS since its premiere, would be leaving the series. In mid-July, he announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." DWTS later confirmed that Bergeron's co-host, Andrews, would also not be returning to the show. In an effort to take the show into a new "creative direction," the ABC series announced that they had tapped Banks to be the new host of the program as well as an executive producer.
Fans finally got to see how Banks was as the new host on Monday night's premiere for DWTS. So, what did the viewers think? Read on to find out.
2 mins in and I’m over Tyra banks 😑 why like why #DWTS— Alyssa Cintron (@acintron_) September 15, 2020
Whoever came up with putting Tyra on this show needs to be fired #DWTS #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS29 pic.twitter.com/8yQbOU53DI— ohheyp (@ohheyp) September 15, 2020
#dwts still on the fence about it. Not really feeling Tyra as the host— Kiz (@kizsia) September 15, 2020
People Upset Tyra hosting #dwts but they still gonna watch the show though 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MKj7QByI5t— Simply Mercedez (@MercedezReign) September 15, 2020
tyra is STRUGGLING with this hosting gig... #DWTS pic.twitter.com/OBB5GPdybn— e m i l y (@miss_mle85) September 15, 2020
I feel like Tyra is already making this show about her and it’s annoying...#dwts #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/pzDonAfFJz— Mother Exhausted from the House of Tired (@QtwiddaBooT) September 15, 2020
Did not realize how much I would miss Tom & Erin. This is bad. Tyra is NOT killing it....at all #DWTS— Megan Freeman (@megan_1495) September 15, 2020