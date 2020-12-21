'DWTS' Alum Chrishell Stause Calls out 'Conspiracy Theories' Swirling Around Keo Motsepe Romance

✖

Chrishell Stause is shutting down "conspiracy theories" surrounding her relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe after coming forward with their dating news earlier this month. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram Friday to share a photo with her beau during a recent trip to Cancun, Mexico, addressing her followers and fans in the caption.

"If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below," she wrote. "If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

While Stause didn't go into the rumors that have been so bothersome, commenters speculated that the real estate agent was addressing any chatter that she has been quietly dating her DWTS Season 29 partner, Gleb Savchenko, and using Motsepe as a cover. Stause and Savchenko previously faced romance speculation when just days after they were eliminated from their season in November, the pro dancer split from wife Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage.

Samodanova, with whom Savchenko shares daughters Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3, subsequently accused her ex of "multiple affairs" and "ongoing infidelity," which he denied, specifying that his relationship with Stause was purely platonic. Stause would address the split on her Instagram Story as well, calling it "unfortunate" that she was being roped into it. "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time," she wrote.

Earlier this month, the Netflix reality personality revealed that she was, in fact, dating another pro on the show — Motsepe, who was paired with Anne Heche this most recent season. Then the new couple, along with Savchenko and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, jetted off to Cancun on a couples vacation.

Scerbo, an actress, singer and dancer best known for Bring It On: In It to Win It and Make It or Break It, have been dating for just a few weeks and are "having a lot of fun together," a source told Entertainment Tonight last week. "They're very into each other and get along well," the insider said. "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."