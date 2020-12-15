✖

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are taking a couples vacation with another Dancing With the Stars couple! The Selling Sunset star and professional dancer are relaxing at the Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Stause's former dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, and actress Cassie Scerbo, whom he is reportedly dating amid his divorce from wife Elena Samodanova.

All four have posted Instagram Stories or posts from the location, with Savchenko even posting a photo with Motsepe by the pool together. "2020 has been a crazy year," he wrote in the caption. "Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy."

Savchenko and Scerbo, an actress, singer and dancer best known for Bring It On: In It to Win It and Make It or Break It, have been dating for just a few weeks and are "having a lot of fun together," a source told Entertainment Tonight Monday. "They're very into each other and get along well," the insider said. "They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

Last month, after Stause and Savchenko were eliminated from DWTS, the pro dancer announced he and his wife Elena Samodanova had decided to split after 14 years of marriage, but would co-parent daughters Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3. Samodanova subsequently accused her ex of "multiple affairs" and "ongoing infidelity," which he denied, saying the cause for their split was a more longstanding issue.

Having just come off of DWTS with Stause, speculation swirled that the two were having an affair during their season, which both parties vehemently denied, explaining they were simply good friends. Earlier this month, Stause revealed she did find love on the ballroom floor, however, announcing her relationship with Motsepe, who was paired with actress Anne Heche during the season.

Stause also spoke out against the rumors she and Savchenko were romantically involved on her Instagram Story, writing, "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life." Referencing her split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last year, Stause added, "Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."