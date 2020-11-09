✖

Gleb Savchenko's estranged wife, Elena Samodanova, is sharing her feelings of disappointment publicly after accusing the Dancing With the Stars pro of "multiple affairs." The day after Savchenko's announcement Friday that they would be getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage and two kids, Samodanova shared a broken heart emoji alongside a cryptic Instagram quote: "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

The dance studio owner's followers were there to reassure her, telling her to be strong for daughters Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3. "I’m so sorry to hear this. Focus on your beautiful children they will help heal your heart," one person commented. "I'm so saddened to read this," another added. "I truly thought you were rock solid. A beautiful couple with a gorgeous family. He will regret this I'm sure. Stay strong for those girls."

Saturday, Samodanova told PEOPLE that her trust in her husband had been "irrevocably broken" due to his alleged "ongoing infidelity" and multiple affairs. "Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," she added, claiming Savchenko had been in another relationship recently.

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," Samodanova told the outlet. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

That same day, Savchenko responded to Samodanova's statement to the magazine, saying it was full of "false accusations." He also denied that his most recent Dancing With the Stars partner, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, was involved in any way, calling their relationship during the season "strictly platonic" and blaming "longstanding issues" with Samodanova for their divorce. "This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing," he concluded. "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Stause also spoke out against the rumors she and Savchenko were romantically involved, writing on her Instagram Story, "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life." Referencing her split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last year, Stause added, "Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."