‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 3, Shares Name and First Photo

Sadie Robertson Huff has welcomed baby number three.

The Duck Dynasty star, 28, gave birth to her third child, daughter Kit Carroway Huff, with husband Christian Huff, 27, on Friday, sharing the news two days later on Instagram after the couple’s sex reveal party aired on the family’s reality show.

“And while we are having a reveal party… Meet Kit Carroway Huff,” Sadie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn wearing a personalized pink sweater. Also included in the gallery post were photos of Sadie and Christian holding their baby in the hospital alongside their older daughters, Haven, 2, and Honey, 3.

“In LOVE with our little Kit!!! She is a dream,” Sadie’s mother, Korie Robertson, wrote in the comment section.

Monday, Sadie shared another photo with Kit after returning home from the hospital. “Kit – Bearing Christ, Pure,” she wrote on Instagram. “God has hand crafted every detail of her story, and we are just in awe of His goodness! We can’t wait to watch all that He has for her life unfold. Soaking it all in.”

Sadie first announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, writing on Instagram at the time, “Our hearts are so full,” and celebrating “another little love joining the Huff family.”

Sunday, Sadie and Christian’s sex reveal aired on Duck Dynasty: The Revival, featuring Christian attempting to hit a target with a bow and arrow to reveal the sex of their third child. While the big reveal might not have gone to plan, the confetti poppers did eventually reveal that the couple would be having a third daughter.

“We are soooooo excited to keep the girl gang growing,” Sadie wrote on Instagram Sunday after the episode aired. “We love being girl parents and love her so much already.”

Sadie and Christian tied the knot in November 2019 in a wedding at the Robertson family ranch just over a year after they first met. In May 2021, the couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Honey, with their second child, daughter Haven, arriving two years later in May 2023.