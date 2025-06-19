Tubi’s Top 5 TV Shows Today (Thursday, June 19, 2025)

While it’s fairly easy to predict the top titles on Netflix and HBO Max each week, you really cannot predict what is taking off on Tubi, the free Fox Corporation-owned streaming service. For example, Thursday’s list has an iconic anime show, a Southern reality TV staple and some mostly forgotten sci-fi shows.

Continue on to see the Tubi top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Thursday (June 19, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Duck Dynasty

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Follow the Robertsons as they run a multi-million dollar sporting empire and face everything from beavers to business deals, in this reality series.”

4. The Dead Zone

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After suffering a tragic car accident, a young man awakens from a coma with extraordinary psychic powers. Based on the Stephen King novel.”

3. Mr. Bean

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The simplest of daily tasks perplex and embarrass the beloved anti-hero, who always finds madcap, ingenious, and hilarious ways to solve his problems.”

2. Wolf Blood

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Being a teen is hard, but being a Wolfblood is even harder in this series about a young shape-shifter trying to keep her secret from the world.”

1. Death Note

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Light Yagami is just another bored student until he finds the Death Note, a mysterious notebook that grants the power to kill anyone he names.”