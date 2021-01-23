'Duck Dynasty': Mary Kate Robertson Shares New Baby Bump Photos as She's 'Getting Closer' to Due Date

✖

Mary Kate Robertson, the wife of former Duck Dynasty star John Luke Robertson, is moving closer to her due date. Mary Kate shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Jan. 17, showing off her growing baby bump. The couple is expecting their second child, as they are already parents to John Shepard, who marked his first birthday in October.

"Getting closer & closer to meeting baby girl!!" Mary Kate wrote on Instagram, alongside the two selfies and a swan emoji. This was the first time Mary Kate mentioned the new baby's gender publicly, and the news excited hundreds of her Instagram followers. "Somehow I missed that it’s a girl- yay," one fan wrote. "Congrats! Girls are so fun. Being a mom of both is the best," another chimed in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Kate Robertson (@marykaterob)

John Luke, 25, and Mary Kate announced they are expecting again in November. They shared adorable photos of the couple and John Shephard together, with John Luke holding up the ultrasound photos. "We are so incredibly excited to be welcoming another sweet baby into our family!!! This new life is such a gift we are so thankful for! Shep's going to be the sweetest big brother," Mary Kate wrote at the time.

John Shepard was born in October 2019. A few weeks later, Mary Kate told fans her son's middle name was included on a list of potential baby names she wrote when she was in high school. After hearing about the Biblical meaning behind Shepard, she fell in love with the name even more. “I love the psalms, especially Psalm 23 where God is shown as the Shepherd, who lovingly watches over and provides for His sheep," Mary Kate wrote at the time. "Then after a particular season of suffering, I read Hinds Feet on High Places which quickly became a favorite book as it so beautifully illustrates the Lord’s loving-kindness for us as our Shepherd."

Mary Kate is not the only member of the Robertson family expecting. John David's sister Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child. Sadie shared a photo of her baby bump at 25 weeks into her pregnancy earlier this week. Like her sister-in-law, Sadie is also expecting a baby girl. "Every little kick brings so much joy to my life! Pregnancy truly is the wildest thing, but as magical as it’s been there have definitely been some hard things," Sadie, who tested positive for COVID-19 last year, wrote. She later added, "At times it felt exhausting, but just like anything in life that’s challenging what helps the most is having support and hearing other people’s stories that went through similar things."