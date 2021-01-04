'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Accompanies Sister Bella as She Shops for Wedding Dress

✖

It wasn't that long ago that Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson got married, and now she's accompanying her sister, Bella, as she searches for the perfect wedding dress herself. In a sweet photo the 23-year-old shared with her fans, Robertson poses alongside sisters Bella, Rebecca and sister-in-law, Mary Kate. "Some special days for a special human [white heart emoji] love my sisters [star eyes emoji]," Robertson captioned the photo as all four girls stood in front of wedding dresses.

Several of Robertson's fans took to the comment section to show their support for Bella, with one writing, "Whatever you find will be more beautiful, because you make it so. Have fun today, sweet Bella." Someone else echoed, "Oh my! This is such a fun day [three pink heart emojis]," while another Instagram user said, "Awww dress shopping thats such a lovely season. I hope you found your dream dress [two blue heart emojis]." While several were quick to show their support for the young bride, others couldn't help but to comment on her youth. Bella, who's 18-years-old, is engaged to fiancé Jacob Mayo and is thrilled to be walking down the aisle soon, however, some feel she is too young.

While some feel she may be too young, can't forget that Robertson was not that much older than her sister when she said "yes." While some even felt she was too young for such commitment, Robertson and husband Christian Huff seem happier than ever. In fact, the two announced in October that they were expecting their first child together. In a sweet photo, Robertson is tucked in Huff's arms as she holds up ultrasound photos.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" she started her caption. "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you. We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."