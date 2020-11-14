'Duck Dynasty': John Luke Robertson's Wife Mary Kate Pregnant With Second Child

✖

Another member of the Duck Dynasty Robertson family is expecting. John Luke Robertson, the son of Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson, and wife Mary Kate McEacham-Robertson are expecting their second child. The couple is already parents to son John Shepherd, who celebrated his first birthday in October.

John Luke and Mary Kate shared photos from a recent shoot, with John Luke holding up the ultrasound photos. "We are so incredibly excited to be welcoming another sweet baby into our family!!! This new life is such a gift we are so thankful for! Shep's going to be the sweetest big brother," Mary Kate wrote. John Luke, 25, simply wrote, "Round two."

The couple received hundreds of congratulatory messages from friends and fans. "Congratulations!!! Little will be close in age with Sadie and Christian's bundle of joy!! What a blessing," one person wrote. "Ohmygosh I’m so excited for you guys!!" another chimed in. "You and Sadie are both pregnant! Willie and Korie are so excited I bet," another wrote.

The exciting baby news comes after the couple celebrated John Shepard's first birthday on Oct. 15. Mary Kate shared a heartwarming post about her son on her website The Little Duck Wife and included several never-before-seen photos from the day he was born. "I sat down with the intentions of posting multiple times and was just overcome by emotion from my baby growing," she wrote. "But here I am on his first birthday feeling good and just so incredibly proud and happy. Feeling thankful for a whole year with him."

In early October, John Luke's younger sister Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, announced they are expecting their first child. Earlier this week, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby girl. The pregnancy has not been easy for Sadie, 23, as she tested positive for the coronavirus while pregnant. During an episode of her WHOA That's Good podcast, Sadie revealed that her symptoms included a headache, cough, body aches, a loss of taste and smell, and difficulty sleeping. At one point, her throat was "so red and on fire" and called the symptoms "terrible."

Sadie said she also experienced depression, which she never experienced in the past. "All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," she explained. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot. It's really a dark sickness." Thankfully, Sadie has since recovered from COVID-19.