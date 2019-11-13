‘Duck Dynasty’: Mary Kate Robertson Reveals How She and Husband John Luke Came up With Son’s Name

The Duck Dynasty family expanded last month when John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate gave birth to a baby boy. They announced the news of his arrival on Instagram by welcoming John Shepard into the world. He was born on Oct. 14, and now Mary Kate is giving fans some more insight into the inspiration for his name.

“I’ve had a running baby name list in a note on my phone since high school (thinking ahead ya know lol) and I’ve had the name Shepherd on it since high school!” she admitted. “I heard it and just really liked it a lot.”

Mary Kate writes that as she learned more about the Biblical meaning of the name Shepard she grew to like it even more.

“I love the psalms, especially psalm 23 where God is shown as the Shepherd, who lovingly watches over and provides for His sheep. Then after a particular season of suffering I read Hinds Feet on High Places which quickly became a favorite book as it so beautifully illustrates the Lord’s loving kindness for us as our Shepherd,” she wrote.

“So, when we found out we were having a baby in February we made quite the list of girl names, but really only one name for a baby boy – Shepherd. We played around with how we’d set it up, and once John Shepherd was suggested, we knew that was it! We didn’t plan on naming him a double name, but it just happened like that,” she continued.

“John, obviously after John Luke, and we also each have a grandfather named John. When we found out we were having a boy we just knew that was him, John Shepherd. We’re calling him John Shepherd, but he’s also been called John Shep, J Shep, John Sheppie (Teagon’s personal fav), Shepherd, Shep, Sheppie…lots of room for nicknames! Ultimately he’s named after both his fathers…his earthly father and his Heavenly Father, and I’m hoping and praying he grows up to be like them,” Mary Kate concluded.

Robertson’s mom, Korie, commented on the post, “So beautiful!! Love him and his name.”

Fans love the name, too. “He has a beautiful name and the thought and love behind it makes it that much more beautiful. God bless yall!” one wrote.

“Now that is awesome! Names are so important! Thank you for sharing the backstory for his name. It is beautiful and significant!” another replied.

Robertson and Mary Kate were married in 2015. John Shepard is their first child together.