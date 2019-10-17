‘Duck Dynasty’: John Luke Robertson and Wife Mary Kate Welcome Baby Boy

The Duck Dynasty family has grown by one, with John Luke Robertson and wife Mary Kate welcoming a baby boy named John Shepherd on Monday, Oct. 14. John Luke shared the news with a photo on Instagram Wednesday, posting a black-and-white shot of his wife cradling their newborn son in a hospital bed with the caption, “Welcome to the world, John Shepherd!”

Mary Kate shared two posts announcing her son’s arrival on her own Instagram page, first uploading a slideshow of snaps of herself and her husband back at home with John Shepherd, with the couple dressed in coordinating neutral colors as they cradled their son, who was wrapped in a burnt orange blanket.

“Robertson family of 3!!!” Mary Kate gushed.

In her second post, she revealed that John Shepherd had arrived early, posting a photo of the infant lying in the hospital and wearing a fuzzy white sweater with his name printed on it.

“Hi baby John Shepherd!!” the new mom wrote. “He decided to surprise us 10 days early on October 14, 2019 and we are in loveeeee.”

John Luke and Mary Kate married in 2015, and Baby John Baby John is the couple’s first child together. They announced their pregnancy back in May, sharing an outdoor photo of the parents-to-be happily grinning as John Luke held up a photo of an ultra sound.

“Yep, that’s a baby!” he wrote along with a blue heart.

Shortly before John Shepherd’s birth, the family celebrated John Luke’s 24th birthday, with his wife sharing a snap of John Luke blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, which she confirmed in her caption was a Swiss cake roll cake, which sounds great.

“birthday boy!!! 24 years of john luke!” Mary Kate wrote. “sweetest, kindest, funniest, most thoughtful, and most fun boy that I get to love! we celebrated him on our back porch last night with family and it was so fun seeing how loved he is. was hoping he may have a birthday twin come along today but not looking like it haha (haha yes it’s a swiss cake roll cake!).”

