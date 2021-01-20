'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Reveals 25-Week Baby Bump Photo

✖

Sadie Robertson gave her followers a 25-week pregnancy update on Tuesday, posing for a mirror selfie that showed off her baby bump. The Duck Dynasty star and her husband Christian Huff will be welcoming their first child, which they revealed in November during a gender reveal will be a baby girl as pink paint shot out.

“25 weeks today and I can’t believe how much I love this little girl already before I’ve even met her,” Robertson led off her post. Like every first-time soon-to-be mother goes through, she said the little kicks she feels “brings so much joy” to her life. “Pregnancy truly is the wildest thing, but as magical as it’s been there have definitely been some hard things,” she explained. The 23-year-old mentioned how she had plenty of bouts with morning sickness up until just two weeks ago. Fans of hers also are aware of her positive COVID-19 diagnosis shortly after revealing she was pregnant. She called it one of the most “challenging” things she ever went through when she first announced the news. In Tuesday’s post, she said that all of these trials and tribulations will be worth it. “At times it felt exhausting, but just like anything in life that’s challenging what helps the most is having support,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)



Robertson and Huff first let the world know about their exciting news in October when Robertson posted the ultrasound photo on her Instagram. The news came about one year after they tied the knot on her family’s Louisiana farm. It didn’t take long for Robertson to quickly fall in love with her unborn child. “Baby we already adore you,” she wrote in her post. “What I’ve learned from you already, God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth life.”

Duck Dynasty aired from 2012 to 2017 and spotlighted the Robertson family and their family-run Duck Commander business. Robertson is the daughter and one six childrens from Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie. Sadie starred on the show throughout the series’ entire run and even ended up being a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in Season 19. She was teamed up with Mark Ballas as the pair finished just short of taking home the Mirrorball Trophy as runner-up to Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson.