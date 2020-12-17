'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Celebrates Friend's Simultaneous Pregnancy With New Baby Bump Photo

✖

As Duck Dynasty fans are well aware, Sadie Robertson is expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Huff. She isn't the only member of her inner circle who's expecting, though. On Dec. 6, Robertson posted a photo of herself and her friend, Laney Rene, who is also pregnant. Naturally, the reality star's post was filled with nothing but love.

Robertson posted a couple of photos of herself, Rene, their partners, and some of their closest friends. In the first snap, Robertson and Rene pose with their backs towards one another so that they could show off their growing baby bumps. In a subsequent photo, the two friends pose with their respective partners, who place their hands on their significant others' baby bumps. Finally, Robertson posted a photo of her entire girl squad as they posed together to celebrate the two bundles of joy that the Duck Dynasty star and her friend are expecting. Robertson captioned the photos with, "BESTIES CARRYING BESTIES!!!"

Robertson first told fans that she was expecting her first child with Huff back in early October. At the time, the parents-to-be posed together while showing off Robertson's sonogram photos. She captioned the photos by writing that they were "screaming with excitement" when they first learned that she was pregnant. Robertson added, "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

Ever since she shared that she was expecting, Robertson has kept her fans updated on her pregnancy via social media. In late November, the reality star took a trip to the beach and posted a slew of photos from her relaxing getaway on Instagram. Alongside the snaps, she penned a moving message about how in awe she is regarding her pregnancy. "It’s just absolutely miraculous that my body is daily changing to grow this life inside of me," Robertson's post began. "I can not miss the intentionally of a creator behind the scenes. I love thinking about her every single day... what she’s going to be like, what’s she going to look like, what will her favorite hobby be, but the greatest thing to think of is that before I will ever know these things God knows her. He knows the hairs forming on her head, and he knows the heart she has that is beating so strongly. He is making her beautiful and wonderful and I can’t wait to be captivated by the design. I’m in awe and wonder."