'Duck Dynasty' Drive-By Shooting Suspect Mugshot Revealed

Daniel King Jr.'s mugshot has been released after the 38-year-old was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office in Monroe, Louisiana, in connection to the drive-by shooting on Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's estate. While King's alleged motivation in the shooting has yet to be revealed, police records show he was booked on one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family, with a bond set at $150,000.

The shooting on the Robertson estate took place at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, with eight to 10 shots being fired onto the property, including one that went through the bedroom window of the home in which John Luke Robertson lives with wife Mary Kate McEachern and their 6-month-old son. No injuries were reported after the shooting, but Willie told the USA Today Network at the time, "We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property. ...Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened."

Man charged in drive-by shooting at ‘Duck Dynasty’ estatehttps://t.co/Ipz02kib7t pic.twitter.com/yPFjOJD43P — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) April 27, 2020

Willie's wife, Korie Robertson, took to Instagram Sunday to thank friends and followers for their prayers in the scary time prior to King's arrest. "Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family. We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us!" she wrote alongside a family photo. "Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!"

She continued, "My grandmother used to read this scripture aloud every night before she went to bed, when we spent the night she would read it over us, 'So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.' Isaiah‬ ‭41:10‬. God is good! Praising him today and every day!"