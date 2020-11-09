'Duck Dynasty' Daughter Sadie Robertson Reveals Sex of Unborn Baby

✖

Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian Huff, are going to have a baby girl! The Duck Dynasty daughter, 23, announced Sunday that she and her husband had learned the sex of their baby, announcing the news with a blast of pink paint for a party of family and friends.

Posing in all-white outfits in front of a sign reading, "Baby Huff," Sadie and her husband jumped for joy as the the pink paint made its debut. "BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," she captioned the photo, adding later with another photo of the reveal that she was "still giddy and seeing pink when I close my eyes."

Sadie and Christian married on her family's Louisiana farm in November 2019, and announced last month they were expecting their first child together. "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the mom-to-be captioned a photo with her husband and their first sonogram.

Just weeks later, Sadie announced she had contracted COVID-19, sharing a photo from the hospital and revealing the virus was one of the "most challenging things" she had ever faced. "I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one!" she shared on Instagram. "Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered."

The pregnant reality star revealed on the subsequent episode of her WHOA That's Good podcast that she, mom Korie Robertson and sister Bella Robertson all got sick about the same time. "I actually tested negative but I still didn’t feel good about it, and then Christian got a fever and I was like, 'Oh no, here it comes,' " she recalled. "And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID." Her symptoms included the classic brain fog, body aches, and a loss of taste and smell, as well as difficulty sleeping. She also experienced symptoms of depression. "All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," she explained. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot. It’s really a dark sickness."