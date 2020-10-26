Pregnant 'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

✖

Sadie Roberston is in recovery after the pregnant Duck Dynasty star revealed Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 23-year-old shared an Instagram photo from her time in the hospital, telling fans that her unborn baby is doing "great and [is] healthy," despite her getting "very sick" with the virus that has killed 225,000 people in the U.S. alone.

"I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick," Robertson wrote, noting that while COVID affects people in different ways, she had a "wild" ride during the worst of her own illness. "I’ve definitely struggled through this one!"

Pregnant women face an extra risk when it comes to contracting the coronavirus, but "thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy" as Robertson also heals. The Dancing With the Stars alum continued that she is "just about fully recovered" as she reflected on her experience with the virus. "I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely," she wrote. "My heart and my families (sic) heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid."

The expectant mother concluded her announcement by revealing her mother, Korie Robertson, and 18-year-old sister Bella Robertson also tested positive for COVID-19, and would be discussing their experiences on Wednesday's episode of their WHOA That’s Good Podcast.

Robertson announced on Oct. 4 she and husband Christian Huff were expecting their first child after tying the knot in November. "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world!" she wrote on social media at the time. "Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

During the Oct. 21 episode of WHOA That's Good Podcast, Roberston revealed she and Huff weren't expecting to get pregnant. "I took another pregnancy test and another plus sign and two positives equals a definite positive," the reality personality recalled. "I was freaking out, literally laughing with tears running down my face." The newlywed continued she was "overjoyed" at her pregnancy, as she and Huff had decided to leave a pregnancy "in God's hands."

"We want a baby when it’s God’s time for us to have a baby because we believe that it’s a gift from God to have a baby. It’s such a blessing, and we knew that if it was God’s timing, then it sure enough would be our timing," she said. "And so it was just such a miraculous feeling to know that I had a child inside of me. I just dropped to my knees I was just so thankful."