'Duck Dynasty' Alum Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Expecting First Child, Reveals Ultrasound Photo

Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff revealed exciting news on Sunday that the newly-married couple are welcoming a child into the world. On Instagram, Robertson shared a photo of the happy couple holding a few photos of the ultrasound.

Back in November, the two tied the knot at her family's farm in Louisiana. The Duck Dynasty star wrote on her photo that they are "screaming with excitement" after learning of their good fortune. "Baby we already adore you," she continued. "What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come." She went on to say that now more than ever, she realizes that how her and her husband live their life will impact the next generation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob) on Oct 4, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

Duck Dynasty appeared on A&E from 2012 to 2017.